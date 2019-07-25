Scene in MLT: Ballinger Organic Garden work party

1 of 7

Members of the Ballinger Organic Garden hosted a summer cleanup/fall planting event Wednesday night.

Volunteers did a lot of weeding, saved cosmo and calendula seeds, planted carrot, lettuce, cucumber and zucchini seeds, and planted cauliflower, leek, cabbage, winter savory and flower starts.

The group also pulled out some plants that were fading in the summer heat and replaced those with plants for fall harvest.

The garden is located just outside the MLT Senior Community Center, Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

To learn more about the garden, visit the Facebook page.