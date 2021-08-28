Scene in MLT: Babies, strollers and dogs, oh my Posted: August 27, 2021 14 The Mayer family took a leisurely stroll Friday. Carissa walks Simon, while Kyla holds baby Edie, and Jill, Carissa’s mother who was visiting from Denver, pushes the stroller behind them. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Jacob White strokes Dilly’s chin while taking a momentary break from playing fetch with a stick while baby June looks on from her stroller at Matt Hirvela/Bicentennial Park Aug. 27.
