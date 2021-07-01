Scene in MLT: Angling for some relaxation

Anglers took advantage of cooler weather Wednesday to enjoy some fishing on Lake Ballinger. A reminder that the construction of the Ballinger Park Waterfront Project will begin Thursday, July 1 and Friday, July 2, closing specific areas of the waterfront area so the City of Mountlake Terrace can begin work on major park improvements. The waterfront will temporarily reopen July 3-5, for the holiday weekend, with the closure resuming on July 6 and continuing into September, the city said.