Scene in MLT and Brier: Friday food and drink Posted: June 18, 2021 15 Corinda and Alexander Savojni took their daughter Alessia out to dinner Friday, June 17 at the Brier Pizza Kitchen. The family, who is from north Seattle, enjoyed sitting out in the patio area and said that with such nice weather they wanted her to experience eating outdoors. Orlando Cordovan bags up fresh cherries from Yakima for Maty Guzman. Cordovan had a small tented stand set up Friday in an empty lot on the corner of 44th Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest. Michael (left) and Kristen Yang finish drinks with friend Ingemar Hudspeth after their dinner at Hemlock State Brewing Company on Friday evening. The three said they enjoy getting together regularly, and since the brewery’s patio is dog-friendly, the Yangs’ brought their dog Lucy with too.
