Scene in MLT: An old visitor to my house

“It was so nice to meet you and your wife today, I appreciated the hospitality. I am attaching photos that I rounded up from back in 1984-ish. I love what you have done with the house, it looked beautiful today. It brought back many great memories for me, walking through it. My first car was a 1969 Dodge Charger, I purchased it in 1984 for $500. As you can see, it was a project back then. I learned a lot about cars and how to keep them running from that old Charger. It has always been a very special car for me. I sold it in 1986 for $400. I thought at the time I would be able to buy another one for $1,000 or so, but then the prices skyrocketed on old muscle cars. It remained a distant dream until I recently made it a goal to buy a restored Charger. I bought the current car in December from a guy in Los Angeles. I am loving every bit of the ownership, let me tell you.

Back to the house — I had the bedroom on the front corner. Some of the photos are from that room (in the next few emails – I don’t think they will all fit in one message). Downstairs we had a rehearsal room, with my drums set up. Lots of great memories…

I spoke to my mother tonight and asked who the landlord was when we lived there. She said it was a gentleman named Mr. Waterman. We rented the house for $500 a month. As I recall we lived there from winter 1984 through 1986-ish. I was 17 when we moved in.

At any rate, enjoy the photos! Ask anything you like, I will try to answer to the best of my recollection.