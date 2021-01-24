Scene in MLT: Aerial view of Evergreen Playfield #1 construction

From photographer David Carlos: a bird’s-eye view of construction at Evergreen Playfield #1, located at 22205 56th Ave. W. The project will replace the existing dirt field with a synthetic turf playing surface and create an upgraded ADA access with dugouts, fencing and other amenities. The construction will also include the installation of drainage, base materials, infill, and a synthetic “grass” surface. The completed field will be the first city-owned synthetic turf facility and will be available to a variety of local sports clubs sometime this spring.