Scene in MLT: A sweet sign of summer

The start of summer doesn’t just begin with Memorial Day weekend. It also is heralded by lemonade stands popping up in neighborhoods.

When my wife and I passed by this stand, we wanted to stop and get a cup o’ sweet lemonade. But who carries cash anymore? We sure don’t. So we drove home, got some coins from our savings jar, and went back to the stand.

Me: “What are you saving up for?”

Girl: “(Giggles) I don’t know.”

Me: “Did you make the lemonade yourself?”

Girl: “No, my dad helped me.”

Dad: “We both did. You’re our first customer!”

Me: “What’s the ingredients in it?”

Girl: “I don’t know. I forgot.”

Dad: “You forgot? Lemons…” (his voice trails off so his girl would finish)

Girl: (Giggles) “Yeah, that.”

Me: “Is there sugar in it? Because I like sugar”

Girl: “Uh, yeah!”

Me, introducing myself as a freelance photographer. “What’s your name?”

Girl: “Daphne.”

Me: “Daphne? D-A-P…”

Girl: “D-A-P-H-N-E.”

Me: “It’s not D-A-P-H-N-Y?”

Girl: “Nooo.”

Me: “It’s not D-A-P-H-N-I-E?”

Girl: (Giggles) “Haha, no.”

Dad’s name is Bernard. Daphne and Bernard planned to be at their stand at 56th Avenue West and 216th Street Southwest Sunday, and maybe even Monday, depending on demand.

By the way, the lemonade was perfect. Whatever Daphne is saving up for, may she reach her goal.

And summer for me has officially begun. Cheers!

— Story and photo by David Carlos