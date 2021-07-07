Scene in MLT: A rolling tribute

A 1963 Plymouth Valiant spotted in Mountlake Terrace: The owner said it was his late father-in-law’s.

It has 500,000 miles on it, and the drum brakes are still original. It’s been repainted in Dodge Viper Blue.

The owner’s wife suggested selling it, but he said, “No, we have to keep it. Every time someone honks or gives a thumb’s up, it reminds me of your dad.”

— Story and photos by David Carlos