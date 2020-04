The Mountlake Terrace Police Department got a lesson in tracking Friday afternoon from a four-legged instructor.

Snohomish County Search and Rescue K9 Banks and her handler, former Edmonds police officer Linda Binkley, visited the department to demonstrate how to track narcotics. The department is in the process of training its own narcotics police dog.

During the demonstration, Banks tracked a member of the department hiding behind the Mountlake Terrace Library.

–Photos by Cody Sexton