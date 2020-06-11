Scene in MLT: A good knight

David Carlos was taking a short break from work by walking his Mountlake Terrace neighborhood Wednesday. And here’s what happened:

I saw a bright figure crossing my path.

It’s not every day a knight in shining armor walks along a street in your town.

I said, “Excuse me. May I take your picture?”

Knight: “Sure!”

Me: “Ummm…what’s this all about?”

Knight: “Just having some fun.”

I took pictures.

Knight: “Do you want to write something?”

He handed me a Sharpie pen.

Me: “I’m sorry, I need a moment to think.”

Finally, I wrote my message.

Hope it brightens the knight’s day as he has brightened mine.