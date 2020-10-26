Scene in MLT: A bird’s-eye view of Premera building renovations

Building renovations at Premera Blue Cross headquarters in Mountlake Terrace are nearing completion, notes David Carlos, who took these photos via drone on Oct. 25.

The Premera campus is located between 216th and 220th Streets Southwest and the Interurban trail and 68th Avenue West.

In a 2019 site development plan application to the City of Mountlake Terrace, Premera said Building 1 would be replaced with a facility that provides more on-site amenities for employees. The company also planned to make minor modifications to most of the four other buildings. A total of 200 parking spaces would also be removed.

Most of Premera’s employees are currently working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.