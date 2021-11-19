Scene in MLT: 76 gas station closes

The 76 gas station at 23206 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace suddenly closed. A fence surrounds the property, a Google search shows that the business is “permanently closed,” and a sign on the door says:

Dear Customers:

Thank you so much for your business at our location here in all these past 13 years, but we have to make a difficult choice to close this station due to our Supplier’s contract has been completed now…

We will be back soon next summer with an office location, so please stop by and say Hi to us. Looking forward to see you ALL very soon.

Liu’s Management Team