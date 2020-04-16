Scene in MLT: 44th Street Sliders, community partners offer hundreds of free meals

To help those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, 44th Street Sliders (formerly Red Onion Burger) and other community partners held a free meal giveaway Wednesday afternoon.

With help from the U.S. Army Recruiting Station, 44th Street Sliders owner Seaun Richards distributed more than 100 meals with the first hour to any community member in need. Meals include sack lunches as well as heat-and-serve meals.

Volunteers also delivered meals to those who were unable to make it to the restaurant, located at 21005 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

More than 700 bagged meals were prepared by the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation — the charitable arm of the 44th Street Sliders — and other partners including DD Meats, Sorelli Pizza, Grand Pere Bakery, QFC, Ace Hardware, Starbucks, Smartfood Services, Councilmember Steve Woodard and family, Honor Care Adult Family Home, Renegade Solutions, MLTnews.com and local volunteers.

–Photos by Cody Sexton