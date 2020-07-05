Scene in MLT: 1938 Chevrolet at Cedar Plaza QFC

Photographer David Carlos spotted this 1938 Chevrolet with a 6-cylinder engine as its owner loaded groceries in the Cedar Plaza QFC parking lot.

Me: “Do you drive it much?”

Owner: “Yeah, I like to drive it. Drive it in the mornings and then I’ll drive it in the evenings. Funny how people put things away and just don’t bother with them anymore. People put them in the garage and never do anything with them.”

As he pulled away, I said to a bystander, “I’d be scared to drive that. Someone could hit it.”

The bystander replied, “I’d be honored to even be a passenger on it.”