Scene in Brier: Tricked out Posted: August 8, 2021 31 This rider, who didn’t wish to be identified by name, said that while he prefers bigger skate parks he likes Brier’s because it is generally less crowded. Brier resident Chuck Moran pivots on a ramp Friday. Dylan Shepard performs a manual (also known as a wheelie) at the skate park Friday, Aug. 6. Coen Young said he frequently goes to the Brier skate park with friends because, “It’s my local.” (Photos by Nathan Blackwell)
