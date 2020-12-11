Scene in Brier: Taking holiday cheer on the road

How do you spread the joy of the holidays with others, especially this year when you have to keep a distance?

Brian Jones has figured it out: He’s been riding his motorcycle around, with a lit 5-foot-tall Christmas tree passenger standing on a sidecar. You can’t help but smile when you see him pass by.

Jones, of Brier, has been doing this for about four years here and there, depending on his work and family schedule.

“Monday night I hit every residential street south of 228th,” he said. “I ended up doing 20 miles in Brier.”

Doesn’t he get cold from the chilly air? “I got electric gear,” Jones said, “I got a heated jacket, and heated gloves.”

What are people’s reactions when they see him? “I got a couple people honk and pull me over so they could get a picture,” he said.

With that, he took a couple spins around a parking lot, then headed north on Brier Road.

No doubt, he and his sidekick left a trail of smiles.

— Story and photos by David Carlos