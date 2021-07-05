Scene in Brier: Summer refreshment for a good cause Posted: July 4, 2021 47 Kristin Ficker said her daughters Natalie (left), 7, and Emery, 5, were determined to have a lemonade stand, so they set up one across from the Brookview Church on July 4 with the intention of donating all proceeds to the Brier Helping Brier nonprofit organization. Cups of elderberry lemonade or regular lemonade were 50 cents each and several people on social media commented that the elderberry lemonade was particularly delicious. (Photos courtesy Kristin Ficker) In two hours of operation they were able to raise $120 which will be donated to the local charity.
