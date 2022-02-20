Scene in Brier: Skating on a sunny afternoon Posted: February 19, 2022 1 Edmonds resident Christine Nishida drops into the half pipe ramp at the Brier Skate Park on Friday, Feb. 18. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Lupé Palma prepares to launch into a trick called a shove it that rotates the skateboard 180 degrees while in the air. Nishida said she likes rollerskating at the Brier Skate Park because its half pipe is the one nearest to her home. Palma, who lives in Woodinville, said he likes to check out different skate parks in the area. “It’s kind of like a different dojo, like training ground,” he added. “That’s how I think of it.”
