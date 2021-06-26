Scene in Brier: Popsicles for ponies Posted: June 25, 2021 23 Brier resident Susan Ernst’s pony Rosie enjoys a homemade popsicle during the hot weather on Friday, June 25. Ernst makes the treats with apples, carrots and blueberries, and then uses bailing twine to hang them up. “Because of the heat, I flavored with ‘Gatorade Zero’ to help hydration,” she added. “Horses heat up faster than humans, and getting them to drink more, can be a challenge.” (Photos courtesy Susan Ernst) Cody, who is Ernst’s 31-year-old mini horse, works on his own frozen treat. “I have a long equine history in Brier since the early 80’s,” Ernst said. “We still have over 25 horses that live here and we hope to retain their residency here for years to come.” Ernst’s granddaughter hoses Cody off during this week’s heat wave.
