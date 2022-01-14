Scene in Brier: Playing pickleball Posted: January 13, 2022 19 Helen Allen focuses on her swing’s follow-through while playing pickleball at Brier Park Jan. 13. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Hal Allen returns a volley during the couple’s friendly game Thursday. The Allens, who are Shoreline residents, said they regularly enjoy playing pickleball at Brier Park because its tennis courts are less crowded and better tended to than others in the area.
