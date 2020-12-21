Scene in Brier: Outdoor caroling and Santa too

Christmas spirit — and some artificial snow — filled the air Sunday night as Brier’s Brookview Church hosted a night of outdoor fun and caroling.

The church, located at the corner of 236th Street Northeast and Brier Road, set up fire pits for social-distance gathering; served up cookies, hot cocoa and hot cider and handed out candles, which were lit during a time of carol singing with a live band. Santa and one of his elves even made an appearance, arriving in a vintage fire truck decorated with Christmas lights.

About 100 church members, attendees and guests joined the festivities in the church’s parking lot under cloudy but mostly dry skies.