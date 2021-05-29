Scene in Brier: On a roll Posted: May 29, 2021 17 Sophia Zeng of Kenmore charges down a ramp at the Brier Skate Park on Friday. Noah Rathburn, 10, from Centralia was visiting friends in the area and has been learning to skateboard for about a month. Truth Fears, 13, from the Lynnwood area, recently started skateboarding and works on the fundamental skills of pushing off and maintaining his balance. Sophia Zeng (left) and Stella Lee said they often go to the facilities in Brier because it’s their local skate park. Stella Lee of Edmonds practices a kickflip. She joked that attempting tricks in front of a camera adds 10 more tries in order to properly land them. Photographer Nathan Blackwell found these young people practicing their skateboarding skills at the Brier Skate Park Friday afternoon.
