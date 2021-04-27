Scene in Brier: Oh, deer

Kelly Lont Vedders says she walking Monday morning toward Brier Elementary and saw these two deer — first at 236th Street Southwest and 35th Avenue West, then took this photo when she saw them again in the 3700 block of 236th Street Southwest. “It was only the second time I’ve seen a deer in Brier since we moved here in 2007 but both within the last year,” she said.
