Scene in Brier: Memorial Day at Abbey View Memorial Park Posted: May 30, 2022 13 Flags decorate Abbey View Memorial Park in Brier for Memorial Day. Adan prepares a few of the 90 hot dogs for visitors. On Memorial Day, Abbey View Memorial Park offered free hot dogs, chips, and drinks to visitors. The park is located at 3601 Alaska Road in Brier. — Photos by David Carlos
