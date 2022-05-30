Scene in Brier: Memorial Day at Abbey View Memorial Park

Posted: May 30, 2022 13

On Memorial Day, Abbey View Memorial Park offered free hot dogs, chips, and drinks to visitors.

The park is located at 3601 Alaska Road in Brier.

— Photos by David Carlos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME