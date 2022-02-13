Scene in Brier: Horse sculpture lights up the night Posted: February 12, 2022 12 Brier resident Cecelia Morrison recently added a horse sculpture to her yard and had red lights attached to it for Valentine’s Day. (Photos courtesy Cecelia Morrison) Morrison acquired the welded piece titled “Into the Blue” from her artist friend Tim McAbee, who had originally created the piece approximately 20 years ago for his daughter after her horse died. “There’s a new horse in the neighborhood,” Morrison noted in the Brier Community Group on Facebook.
