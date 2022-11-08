Scene in Brier: Hoping to hit the jackpot

Posted: November 7, 2022 0
A steady stream of Powerball dreamers visited Brier Grocery Monday, hoping to win $1.9 billion.
A screen showing the current Powerball jackpot amount as of Monday.

A steady stream of customers visited Brier Grocery Monday as the Powerball lottery reached $1.9 billion, the highest on record.

When asked if business has been brisk, the owner said, “It has been Powerball, Powerball, Powerball.  It’s been crazy. I’m sure there will be more when everyone gets off work.”

No wonder, since the one-time payout was set to be about $929.1 million. Or, you can opt for 30 payments spread out over 29 years.
Brier Grocery has been the go-to store for many people, since it sold two winning Washington State lottery tickets in 2019.

As it turns out, the drawing for Monday night’s drawing — scheduled for 7:59 p.m. — was delayed after lottery officials in other states said they needed more time to carry out security procedures.

Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington D.C, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. All 48 jurisdictions must meet security protocols before a drawing occurs.

According to a report on NPR, if no winner is announced for the Monday, the next jackpot drawing Wednesday would surpass $2 billion.

— Story and photos by David Carlos

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

BACK TO HOME