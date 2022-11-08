Scene in Brier: Hoping to hit the jackpot

A steady stream of customers visited Brier Grocery Monday as the Powerball lottery reached $1.9 billion, the highest on record.

When asked if business has been brisk, the owner said, “It has been Powerball, Powerball, Powerball. It’s been crazy. I’m sure there will be more when everyone gets off work.”

No wonder, since the one-time payout was set to be about $929.1 million. Or, you can opt for 30 payments spread out over 29 years.

Brier Grocery has been the go-to store for many people, since it sold two winning Washington State lottery tickets in 2019.