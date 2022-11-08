Scene in Brier: Hoping to hit the jackpot

A steady stream of customers visited Brier Grocery Monday as the Powerball lottery reached $1.9 billion, the highest on record.
When asked if business has been brisk, the owner said, “It has been Powerball, Powerball, Powerball. It’s been crazy. I’m sure there will be more when everyone gets off work.”
As it turns out, the drawing for Monday night’s drawing — scheduled for 7:59 p.m. — was delayed after lottery officials in other states said they needed more time to carry out security procedures.
Powerball is played in 45 states as well as Washington D.C, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. All 48 jurisdictions must meet security protocols before a drawing occurs.
According to a report on NPR, if no winner is announced for the Monday, the next jackpot drawing Wednesday would surpass $2 billion.
— Story and photos by David Carlos
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.