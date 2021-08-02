Scene in Brier: Happy 102nd birthday, Bob Taylor

There was a call out from a community Facebook page, asking people to drop off a card for Grampa Bob, who celebrates his 102nd birthday in Brier Sunday.

I found out Grampa Bob loves McDonald’s, Ivar’s, and IHOP.

So I got him a McD’s card. I then drove to his house to leave the card at his front porch.

I was lucky enough to see Grampa Bob outside. He was just being dropped off by friends after a pancake breakfast. There was no cane to help him walk, there were no hearing aids to help him hear.

I wished him a happy birthday, and asked how he got to live so long. “Hard work,” he said immediately. He explained that he’s the last living among nine siblings. I said I’ll be here again next year to celebrate his 103rd birthday. “Oh, OK,” he said. Then he added, “Can’t live much longer, I don’t think.” I quickly said, “Oh, you will!”

He held out his hand to shake mine. At that moment I realized he is the oldest person I have shaken hands with.

Happy birthday, sir. I hope you enjoy a Big Mac!

— Story and photos by David Carlos