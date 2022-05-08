Scene in Brier: Hanging out with mom 4 hours ago 18 Ryna Demarse and her daughter checked out some children’s books Friday at the Brier Library. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) They also spent some time coloring at the library.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.