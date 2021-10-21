Scene in Brier: Halloween spirit lights up the night Posted: October 20, 2021 20 Brier resident Kristin Ficker and her family enjoyed seeing several houses lit up with Halloween spirit Tuesday night. She added, “Brier doesn’t disappoint for Halloween!” (Photos by Kristin Ficker) A nearly full moon rising above the horizon added to decorations’ effect Oct. 19. The festive houses are located near Bobcat Park and also in the Brierwood neighborhood. Passersby can even hear a selection of Halloween songs by tuning their radio to the frequency posted on a sign in one of the decorated yards.
