Scene in Brier: For the dogs Posted: May 13, 2022 39 Brier resident Shelly Oberman Ross and her family recently created a “Dog Library,” located next to the free community pantry box on Brier Road, for local pooches to “Take a stick, leave a stick.” She said they did so “in memory of our sweet dog Bagel who passed last year at 22 months from cancer.” Adding, “My family and I wanted to create something that will make you laugh — and make your dogs happy.” (Photo courtesy Shelly Oberman Ross)
