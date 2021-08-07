Scene in Brier: Family goals Posted: August 7, 2021 16 The Bartholomew family, who are Brier residents, spent time playing soccer at Bobcat Park Friday, August 6. (Photos by Nathan Blackwell) Jacob Bartholomew tries to advance the ball past his father Mike, while sister Brooke positions herself to receive a pass. Brooke Bartholomew takes the ball on a breakaway for a goal.
