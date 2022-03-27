Scene in Brier: A picnic for two Posted: March 27, 2022 11 Shetland ponies Rosie (left) and Skippy dine at a table set for two at the “Little Rider Ranch.” Susan Ernst said the nearly completed mini ranch will soon have a children’s riding program, adding, “It’s my obsession to create a place where horsey, pony-loving children can come.” (Photo courtesy Susan Ernst)
