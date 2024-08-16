Scene at Lake Ballinger: Island ‘no access’ sign installed

The City of Mountlake Terrace this week installed a new sign at Lake Balllinger informing the lake-goers that public access to the lake’s Edmount Island isn’t allowed. The sign installation came after firefighters were called to the island Aug. 4 to put out a vegetation fire, believed to have been started by a campfire. The island has been closed to the public since an illegal barbecue sparked a stubborn and smoky peat bog fire on the island in July 2009, with hundreds of thousands of gallons of lake water used to fight the fire.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.