Scene at Lake Ballinger: Island ‘no access’ sign installed

The City of Mountlake Terrace this week installed a new sign at Lake Balllinger informing the lake-goers that public access to the lake’s Edmount Island isn’t allowed. The sign installation came after firefighters were called to the island Aug. 4 to put out a vegetation fire, believed to have been started by a campfire. The island has been closed to the public since an illegal barbecue sparked a stubborn and smoky peat bog fire on the island in July 2009, with hundreds of thousands of gallons of lake water used to fight the fire.