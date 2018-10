1 of 4

Reader Doug Waterman submitted these photos of a commercial truck vs. pickup crash on Highway 99 and 215th Street Southwest Friday. According to Waterman, the crash involved a pickup turning into the CarMax parking lot and a commercial truck heading northbound on Highway 99. A CarMax car, a sign and guardrail were damaged, and one person was reportedly injured. All northbound lanes of Highway 99 were blocked for about 20 minutes, Waterman said.