Scene at Cedar Plaza QFC: Cosmic Crisp

QFC now has Cosmic Crisp apples for sale.

The apple took 20 years to develop at Washington State University, at a cost of $500 million. It’s the first apple created in Washington, and it stays in the fridge for a year. They’re called “Cosmic” because the dots on the skin look like stars.

I had to get a couple and see how they taste.

It’s faintly tart, but it tastes like a cross between a red delicious, honey crisp, and a fuji. Very crispy. I was so excited to try one, I took a bite right out of the bag. “You should wash it, lovey,” my wife said.

— By David Carlos