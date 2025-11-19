SB I-5 Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle reduced to two lanes all weekend, Nov. 21-24

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Southbound Interstate 5 across the Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced to two lanes, 24 hours a day, beginning as early as 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, according to a WSDOT press release. The lanes will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 24.

Additionally, crews will close the Northeast 45th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 during this weekend lane reduction.

The express lanes will operate southbound only, 24 hours a day during the weekend-long lane reductions on mainline I-5. Because the express lanes will not reverse northbound in the afternoon as they typically do, people traveling in both directions of I-5 to and through Seattle may see delays during the weekend.

These lane reductions will allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to install drainage improvements along the southbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge deck. This is the fourth of six weekend-long reductions needed to complete drainage work for the Revive I-5: Ship Canal Bridge Preservation project.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Travel Center Map. Stay informed about this project by signing up for email updates.