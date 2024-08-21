SB I-5 off-ramp to SR 523/N 145th Street to have overnight closures starting Aug. 25

Nightly closures are coming to the southbound Interstate 5 off-ramp to State Route523/North 145th Street beginning Sunday, Aug. 25, in Seattle.

The ramp will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday night and continuing through Friday morning, Aug. 30. During the ramp closures people will need to detour, using the off-ramps at North 175th Street or Northgate Way.

The closures are necessary for a city of Shoreline project to build roundabouts at each of the I-5 and SR 523/North 145th Street interchanges and each side of the overpass. When the ramp is closed, contractor crews will work on a water main located beneath the ramp.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.