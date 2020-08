Mountlake Terrace residents are organizing a rally in support of the U.S. Post Office this Saturday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. in the parking area outside the MLT Post Office.

The post office address is 23210 57th Ave. W., in the strip mall next to Diamond Knot Brewpub.

The event is part of a nationwide effort sponsored by MoveOn.org. Learn more here.