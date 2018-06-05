Save the dates: Upcoming Sound Transit open houses, plus ongoing online open house

Community members in southern Snohomish County are invited to participate in an online open house for the Lynnwood Link Extension light rail project at this link through July 30.

Additionally, three public open houses are scheduled for June and July. Sound Transit will be in:

Mountlake Terrace at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., on Wednesday, June 13 from 6-8 p.m.

Shoreline at Shoreline High School, 17300 Fremont Ave., on Wednesday, June 27 from 6-8 p.m.

Lynnwood at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., on Wednesday, July 25 from 6-8 p.m.

Updates at the open houses include latest station design drawings and features specific to each city.

For more information or to participate in the online open house, click here.