Save the dates: Edmonds School District seeks feedback on K-6 reading adoption

1
0

The Edmonds School District is updating its core reading curriculum in grades K-6, and all are invited to drop by to view the Units of Study for Reading currently under consideration — and provide feedback. Families, students, community members and district staff are all invited.

When and where:

This is your opportunity to:

  • View sample materials.
  • Explore the online components of the materials.
  • Ask questions and talk with district staff.
  • Provide feedback.

To request interpreter services, contact Diane Martineau, [email protected],  425-431-7190, at least three business days prior to the event. Child care for children age 3 and older will be provided at the event.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!