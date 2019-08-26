Save the dates: Edmonds School District seeks feedback on K-6 reading adoption

The Edmonds School District is updating its core reading curriculum in grades K-6, and all are invited to drop by to view the Units of Study for Reading currently under consideration — and provide feedback. Families, students, community members and district staff are all invited.
When and where:
- 7-9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036
- 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Educational Services Center, 20420 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036
This is your opportunity to:
- View sample materials.
- Explore the online components of the materials.
- Ask questions and talk with district staff.
- Provide feedback.
To request interpreter services, contact Diane Martineau, [email protected], 425-431-7190, at least three business days prior to the event. Child care for children age 3 and older will be provided at the event.