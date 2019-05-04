Save the date: Workshop May 29 to discuss controlling aquatic weeds in Lake Ballinger

The City of Mountlake Terrace is sponsoring a free, public workshop Wednesday, May 29 on controlling aquatic weeds in Lake Ballinger.

Lake Ballinger has in recent years become infested with invasive aquatic weeds, including Eurasian watermilfoil, fragrant water lilies, and curly leaf pondweed. The thick aquatic plant beds that cover most of the nearshore area have negatively impacted boating, swimming, and fishing in the lake. Invasive weeds have also reduced water quality.

In order to address the problem, a citizen steering committee has recommended a control plan including use of burlap bottom barriers and aquatic herbicide applied to 50 percent of the lake during summer 2019.

The workshop, which runs from 7-8:30 p.m. May 29 at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, will cover:

Revisions to the 2018 aquatic weed control plan (including using a different herbicide and increasing the amount of treatment area in the lake)

How to control aquatic weeds by hand

Stopping the spread of aquatic weeds

The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace.

For more details, see the Lake Ballinger Integrated Aquatic Vegetation Management Plan.