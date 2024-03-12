Save the date: Urban Craft Uprising returns May 11 with Edmonds Spring Fest

Urban Craft Uprising is returning to Edmonds Saturday, May 11 for Spring Fest, with craft vendors and food trucks at Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St.
The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Learn more at urbancraftuprising.com/edmonds-spring-fest.
