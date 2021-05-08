Save the date: Toy drive May 22 to support Holly House

Aiming to collect holiday gifts for low-income families, the City of Lynnwood will partner with Holly House to host a toy drive from noon-4 p.m. May 22 in front of Lynnwood City Hall.

Holly House oversees a children’s holiday gift program that provides gifts and necessities during the holidays for children from low-income families, primarily in the Edmonds School District.

Holly House serves more than 2,200 children between the ages of 4-17 years old who would otherwise not have gifts to open on Christmas morning.

Lynnwood City Hall is located at 19100 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

Those unable to attend the toy drive can also drop off new gifts at Sparta’s Pizza, located at 17630 Hwy 99 in Lynnwood, or order off the Holly House Amazon Wish List to have gifts shipped directly to Holly House via Midway Plywood in Lynnwood.