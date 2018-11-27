Save the date: Town Center Plan open house set for Dec. 4

The public is invited to attend an open house on the draft Mountlake Terrace Town Center Plan on Tuesday, Dec 4 at 6 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.).

The city’s volunteer Economic Vitality and Town Center Task Force has been meeting since April as part of the process to update the city’s Town Center Plan. The task force is reviewing draft updates to the plan and this open house is intended for the public to have an opportunity to review the draft plan and provide comments and feedback.

Also on Monday, Dec. 17, the city council will hold a special joint meeting with the task force and Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission at the Mountlake Terrace Library beginning at 6 p.m. to discuss recommended updates and receive the public’s input to date.