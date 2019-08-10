Save the date: Terrace Tunes free concert in the park set for Aug. 25

The Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation has announced that Sunday, Aug. 25 is the date for Terrace Tunes, a free concert in the park sponsored by the foundation, Espresso Break, Hemlock State Brewing and Pinnacle Roofing. The event will be from 2-6 pm. at Terrace Creek Park (Candy Cane Park), located at

The lineup includes the following three groups, all with connections to Mountlake Terrace:

– Eddie Spaghetti and the Meatballs

– Dynamite Limbo

– Don’t Ask

Alibertos restaurant will also be there with a food truck.