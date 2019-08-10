Save the date: Terrace Tunes free concert in the park set for Aug. 25

Nick Baker, left, and Chris Yates of Dynamite Limbo perform at Ballinger Park in 2018. (MLTnews file photo)

The Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation has announced that Sunday, Aug. 25 is the date for Terrace Tunes, a free concert in the park sponsored by the foundation, Espresso Break, Hemlock State Brewing and Pinnacle Roofing. The event will be from 2-6 pm. at Terrace Creek Park (Candy Cane Park), located at

The lineup includes the following three groups, all with connections to Mountlake Terrace:

– Eddie Spaghetti and the Meatballs
– Dynamite Limbo
– Don’t Ask

Alibertos restaurant will also be there with a food truck.

Terrace Creek Park is located at 23200 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

