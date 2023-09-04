Save the date: Terrace Talk with City Manager Jeff Niten Sept. 13

Terrace Talk, a quarterly meeting with Mountlake Terrace city leaders, is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall and via Zoom. The September event will introduce new City Manager Jeff Niten.

There will also be a discussion of the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan Update, called Vision 2044.

Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W. For those watching remotely, here is the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88582280538.

The meeting ID is 885 8228 0538.