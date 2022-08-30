Save the date: Terrace Park school campus cleanup Sept. 10

Terrace Park School PTA is partnering with the City of Mountlake Terrace to host a clean-up event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the school, located at 5409 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.

Activities include trash pickup, weeding and bark spreading. Snacks and drinks will be provided, along with work gloves for those who need them. Please bring gloves if you have them, and hand tools like trowels, rakes, and any weed pulling tools. Shovels and wheelbarrows would be welcome as well.