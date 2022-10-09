Save the date: STEM program information night at Mountlake Terrace High School Nov. 9

Edmonds School District seventh- and eighth-grade students and their parents are invited to a STEM program information night from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Mountlake Terrace High School theater. A virtual option is also available via Zoom.

Those attending will reeive an overview of the STEM program pathways, and STEM staff will be there to answer your questions. Tours of the STEM Magnet labs and classrooms will follow the question-and-answer session.

The Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Magnet Program at Mountlake Terrace High School is an Edmonds School District choice program providing four years of study immersed in STEM studies and learning experiences. Through this program, students will graduate proficient and engaged in the STEM disciplines while being prepared and inspired to pursue STEM-related studies at the college and university level.

RSVP by Nov. 4 at https://forms.gle/gL7N5EvcfuszqqkR7.

Direct questions to: Debra Davenport at davenportd@edmonds.wednet.edu.