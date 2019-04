The community is invited to attend the 2019 STEM Expo, a celebration of learning in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, from 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 29 at Mountlake Terrace High School.

During the event, Edmonds School District students in grades 4-12 will share their STEM projects with the community.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.