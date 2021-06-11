Save the date: State Redistricting Commission meeting for 2nd Congressional District June 22

The Washington State Redistricting Commission will begin holding virtual public outreach meetings regarding the drafting of new congressional and legislative district maps.The meeting of the 2nd Congressional District — which covers the cities of Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood — is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.

To contribute in the meeting, you will need to register as a participant to receive a Zoom invite. If you do not register, you will not be allowed to contribute during the meeting. Those who have registered will be emailed a link to the meeting. Each link is unique to the registrant.

You don’t need to register if you only want to watch. See below for details on how you can watch the meetings without registering.

More details:

You can watch the meetings live at TVW (for English and Spanish broadcasts) or the commission’s YouTube page for broadcasts in English with American Sign Language interpretation.

Esta reunión también se retransmitirá en un canal de TVW en español.

The commission will endeavor to accommodate language interpretation requests if received by Friday, June 18 at noon. Email your request to WSRCShared@redistricting.wa.gov.

For thosewishing to comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, register here by Tuesday, June 22 at 3 p.m. If you do not register by this time, you will not be allowed to comment during the meeting.

You can find more information about the Washington State Redistricting Commission here.